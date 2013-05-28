 
Starting Wednesday night (5-29), several rounds of severe weather expected this week, according to Mayes County Emergency Management ... Hail and wind threats Wednesday night ... Concern of isolated tornadoes Thursday ... "Not as strong as last week, but we could still see some issues in our area," said Johnny Janzen, director of CEM
5-28-2013

Pryor Open Tennis Tournament May 25-26 ... Whitaker Park courts ... $25 singles; $50 doubles ... Various divisions ... Sponsored by Pryor Rotary Club
5-23-2013

Allen Frailey Memorial Race May 25 at Highbanks ... Gates open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 7 ... Also 'Kids Free Night'; first 100 get free fishing rods
5-23-2013

Pryor Homeland moving for former Wal-Mart; demolition started Tuesday for remodeling; move coming between now and December; one day shopping downtown, next at new store ...
5-22-2013

Chouteau's 1908 bank collapses
7-13-2012

CHOUTEAU - The former Farmers and Merchants Bank in downtown Chouteau collapsed late last night.
The vacant structure, built in 1908 and purchased by State Rep.
Boom-A-Rang Diner coming back to Pryor
5-15-2012

Boom-A-Rang is doing what boomerangs do - it's coming back to Pryor.
Penny Cowles of Muskogee, one of five owners of the Boom-A-Rang Diner that burned out in January 2010 in downtown Pryor, plans to reopen across the street from City Hall on North Adair Street.
Construction is
Pryor's Graham wins double gold at State meet
5-15-2012

Pryor's Kelsey Graham won double gold at the Class 5A State Track & Field championships last Saturday at Yukon.
Graham won every 800-meter race she
GRDA okays building purchase in Tulsa
5-9-2012


Pickup slams Sears store
4-30-2012

A pickup truck slammed into the
Prehistoric human remains found in Mayes County?
4-11-2012


